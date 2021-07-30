Tottenham Transfer News: Will Spurs sell Lucas Moura this summer?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to The Athletic, Lucas Moura would be allowed to leave Tottenham this summer, should they receive an acceptable offer for the winger.

What's the latest transfer news involving Lucas Moura?

The Athletic claim that Spurs winger Lucas would be allowed to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer if the right offer were to come in for the 28-year-old. Although, the report suggests that his performances in pre-season may help his cause to remain with the side.

According to Salary Sport, the Brazilian is currently earning a weekly wage of £80,000 and is set to stay at the club until June 2023, when he will available as a free agent.

What did Darren Bent say about Lucas Moura?

Last year former Tottenham forward Bent claimed that despite flashes of brilliance from Lucas, he has failed to build on some strong performances for Spurs.

Speaking to Football Insider in November, Bent said, “He’s (Lucas) another one that’s shown flashes of brilliance but then gets left out, he hasn’t really consistently played either.

“When you think of Lucas Moura, you think of the performance against Man United at Old Trafford or the Champions League semi-final. He’s never really been able to build on these type of performances."

Is Bent right about Lucas Moura?

Lucas has indeed shown flashes of brilliance for Spurs in the past including that famous performance against Ajax in the 2018/19 Champions League semi-final. The winger scored a second half hat-trick to confirm Tottenham's place in their first ever UCL final.

Another notable performance from the Brazilian was in 2018 against Manchester United when he netted a brace in Spurs' 3-0 Premier League victory at Old Trafford. However, Bent is right about Lucas as he hasn't been able to build on these performances for the north London outfit.

In the previous two league campaigns combined he has only managed seven goals and eight assists for Tottenham in 65 appearances. The 28-year-old also made just 14 league starts last term.

Can Spurs afford to let him go this summer?

Arguably not.

Son Heung-Min has recently signed a new long-term contract at Spurs which will see him stay until 2025. However, there still remains some uncertainty in the side's forward line.

Harry Kane reportedly expressed his desire to leave the club earlier this summer and should he actually depart, Tottenham would need to find a way of replacing the 23 goals and 14 assists he registered in the Premier League last season.

With that in mind it makes sense for Spurs to hold on to Lucas at least for the time being until there is more clarity over whether Kane will remain at the club beyond this summer.

