Jose Mourinho is extremely dedicated to football.

The Portuguese has become one of the best managers in the world due to his commitment to the sport.

So it wouldn't come as much as a surprise that Mourinho isn't a big fan of Fortnite. At all.

Fortnite, a game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017, has been one of the most popular games in the world over the past few years.

Many professional footballers around the world are known to be fans of the game.

Mourinho was asked to give his thoughts about the game in a video posted by Roma.

And he didn't hold back at all.

“Fortnite is a nightmare. Football players stay up all night playing that s*** and they have a game the next day," he said.

View his comments at 0:30 in the below video:

Brutal. To be honest, it's not much of a surprise that Mourinho doesn't think too highly of the game.

Maybe Roma players will think twice before deciding to load up the game in future.

One of Mourinho's former players that is a known fan of the game is Dele Alli.

The Spurs man has streamed himself playing the game on numerous occasions.

Dele midfielder fell out-of-favour under Mourinho while the Portuguese was Spurs manager.

Maybe the reason for him not featuring very much was his love for the game...

Dele, meanwhile, was very complimentary of Mourinho in a recent interview and put the blame on himself for not featuring more.

“The only person I blame is myself," he told Goal. "I should be performing at a level where it is difficult to not put me in the team or not play me. I don’t blame anyone but myself.

"Working with Mourinho was a great experience and one I learned a lot from.”

