Man United Latest News: Kieran Trippier stance perfectly suits Red Devils' transfer plan

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to The Telegraph, Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier is prepared to wait for a move to Manchester United this summer.

What's the latest transfer news on Trippier?

The Telegraph claims that Atletico right-back Trippier is prepared to wait for a move to Man United as he believes the potential transfer could go down to the final days of the transfer window.

Th 30-year-old is reportedly very keen on moving to Old Trafford, although the Red Devils will have to raise funds and trim their wage bill if they are to submit an offer for the England international.

Enter here

Does this fit into Man United's plans for him?

Yes.

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, Sam Pilger recently claimed that United will wait until the latter stages of the transfer window to make another attempt to sign Trippier, in the hope that the Spanish side reduce their asking price for the defender.

Transfer News LIVE: Ben White undergoes Arsenal medical, Areola to West Ham

Previous reports from Football Insider in June revealed that Atletico are not willing to accept an offer lower than £35m for Trippier this summer - a stance that the Manchester outfit will hope dramatically changes in the final weeks of August.

Fortunately for United, it appears Trippier is prepared to be patient and let that process unfold, rather than preferring to have his future decided early one way or the other.

The La Liga season starts in around a fortnight and many players would want a definitive answer on where they're playing their football for the 2021/22 season before the domestic game resumes. Trippier, though, is ready to wait it out.

Football Terrace Tactical Analysis: How Raphael Varane will TRANSFORM Man United...

Why is Trippier so keen on signing for Man United?

Trippier was born nearby to Manchester in Bury and much like Jadon Sancho, he was also part of the Man City academy in his earlier years.

At 30 years old, this could be Trippier's last opportunity to join a top club in England and as United are based close to his hometown, the move seems ideal for the defender.

Should the move actually materialise, it could well be his final chance to get a big contract in the Premier League.

According to Salary Sport, the right-back is currently earning a weekly wage of £82,000 and his deal in Spain is set to expire in June 2023 when he will be available as a free agent.

1 of 12 What shirt number does Mason Greenwood wear for Manchester United? 10 11 13 16

How did Trippier perform last season?

The 2020/21 campaign was certainly a standout season for Trippier. The right-back had one of his best ever seasons as he helped Atletico Madrid win the La Liga title - the first piece of silverware of his career.

According to WhoScored, the England international was his side's second best performer in Spain's top flight last term with a rating of 7.2.

Trippier proved to be an effective presence in both attacking and defensive areas. He registered six assists for the champions of Spain last season, whilst also making 2.2 tackles per league game - the most of any player in Atletico's squad.

Trippier's statistics from the previous campaign suggest that he'd be a smart buy for Man United. Although, it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can actually wrap up a deal for the 30-year-old.

News Now - Sport News