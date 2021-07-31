Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Steven Gerrard is probably the greatest player in Liverpool’s history.

The midfielder spent 17 seasons at Anfield, winning two FA Cups, three League Cups, the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup, FA Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup.

He racked up more than 700 appearances, scoring 186 goals.

He really is Mr Liverpool.

So when Liverpool fans heard that a relative of his was emerging through the academy, they were very excited indeed.

Bobby Duncan, Gerard’s cousin, signed a three-year professional contract at the club in 2018 and was part of the 2018/19 FA Youth Cup winning side. He scored a late equaliser in the final against his former club, Manchester City.

In total, he scored 23 goals in 26 games for Liverpool's Under-18s.

He also scored on his ‘senior debut’ in a pre-season friendly against Tranmere in July 2019 while he represented England at youth level. Duncan wanted to be playing first-team football at the club.

However, the following month, Duncan’s agent, Saif Rubie posted a lengthy rant that accused Liverpool of ‘bullying’ and ‘destroying his life.’

Rubie claimed Liverpool were refusing to allow Duncan to leave the club and said: “This is not really dignified behaviour from a club with the rich history of Liverpool and one who one of their greatest ever players Steven Gerrard happens to be Bobby’s cousin.

“It’s a sad state of affairs that a club such as a Liverpool can be allowed to get away with mentally bullying and destroying the life of a young man such as Bobby.”

Rubie then got involved in a Twitter spat with Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

“You have made a big mistake and are hurting yourself but more importantly a young lads career. Throwing Stevie Gerrard’s name in also is embarrassing,” wrote Carragher

Carragher continued: “I think Bobby Duncan should leave this guy before he gets sacked by the club.”

However, Rubie replied: “Do you want to give advice on how to spit at people from outside of a car? You’re the last person to say or know what’s really going on behind the scenes. Focus on your job and I’ll focus on mine.”

Unsurprisingly, there was no chance of Duncan remaining at the club after that outburst and he was soon sold to Fiorentina for £1.8m.

But it didn’t go to plan in Italy for the youngster.

Again, he wanted to play in the first-team but wasn’t deemed quite ready enough.

“In his head, he wanted to play immediately with Fiorentina,” their sporting director Daniele Prande said. “We are seeing what to do with him because playing in the ready-to-go first-team is not easy.”

Duncan finally split with controversial agent, Rubie, before he was allowed to leave on a free transfer to Derby in the summer of 2020.

For a third time, Gerrard’s cousin wanted first-team football and even demanded a meeting with fellow Liverpudlian and Derby manager, Wayne Rooney.

Rooney told Duncan to work hard in training and, despite struggling against relegation, he wasn’t called upon. Well, other than their FA Cup third-round tie against Chorley after the senior squad were forced into self-isolation due to a Covid outbreak

Duncan played the 90 minutes as Derby lost 2-0 to the National League North side.

This season, despite the Championship side in disarray with only a handful of senior players, Duncan still isn’t expected to make the first team.

He was set to move to Danish side Vejle Boldklub this week but the move fell through at the last minute. That left Duncan failing to turn up to training and now Derby want to let him go for free.

It’s a pretty crazy story from wanting to be in Liverpool’s first-team to not even being wanted by a side who is hugely struggling for players.

It’ll be interesting to see if Duncan remains at Derby and helps them out in their time of trouble or if Rooney allows him to leave. If he does leave, will there be any clubs willing to take a chance on the 20-year-old given his troubled few years?

He’s probably wishing he kept his head down and continued to work hard at his boyhood Liverpool now…

