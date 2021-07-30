Sheffield United Transfer News: Blades set to make decision on the future of 24-year-old

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield United will be hoping to banish the memories of what was an awful 2020/21 campaign by making a positive start to life under the guidance of manager Slavisa Jokanovic.

Despite being handed over the reins at Bramall Lane in May, the Serbian has yet to stamp his authority on the club's squad in terms of incomings.

Although there is still plenty of time left in the transfer window, the Blades could potentially miss out on targets if they fail to step up their pursuits.

Meanwhile, it still remains to be seen whether Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge will stay at the club this summer as this particular duo have both been heavily linked with moves away in recent months.

Another Blades player who is facing an uncertain future is goalkeeper Jake Eastwood who has struggled to make any inroads on the club's starting eleven during his stint in South Yorkshire.

A product of the club's academy, the shot-stopper has only made three appearances in all competitions for the Blades.

After failing to make a positive impression for Kilmarnock during the first-half of the previous campaign, Eastwood briefly returned to United before being sent out on loan again to Grimsby Town.

Despite making a bright start to life with the Mariners by making six consecutive appearances in League Two, the 24-year-old lost his place in the club's starting eleven to Luke Hendrie earlier this year.

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, United have seemingly made a definitive call regarding Eastwood's immediate future.

According to Yorkshire Live, the shot-stopper has been told that he is free to leave the club this summer.

Currently on trial at Cambridge United, Eastwood will be hoping that he is handed the chance to impress by manager Mark Bonner in the League One side's pre-season friendly with Northampton Town today.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that the jury is still out on whether Eastwood is good enough to play in the Championship, this could turn out to be a wise call by the club to part ways with him.

With Jokanovic currently able to call upon the services of Ramsdale, Michael Verrips and Wes Foderingham, there is no guarantee that Eastwood will be given the opportunity to prove himself at this level if he stays at Bramall Lane.

Keeping this in mind, it may be beneficial for the keeper to move to a club in a lower division who will be able to offer him the chance to play regular first-team football which is exactly what he needs at this stage of his career.

Providing that Jokanovic is able to nail his transfer recruitment in the coming weeks, there is no reason why United cannot go on to thrive in Eastwood's absence next season.

