Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arjen Robben announced his retirement from professional football earlier this month.

He wrote on Instagram: "Dear football friends, I have decided to stop my active football career. A very difficult choice. I want to thank everyone for all the heartwarming support!"

Robben enjoyed an incredible career which saw him play for some of the world's best clubs.

He appeared for both Chelsea and Real Madrid but his best spell occurred at Bayern Munich.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

The Dutchman spent 10 seasons at the German club, playing 309 times and scoring 144 goals.

He also helped them to 20 major trophies, including eight Bundesliga titles and a Champions League triumph.

On the back of his retirement, we've decide to take a trip down memory lane and remember a comical moment he was involved in during his spell at the club.

On March 19, 2017, Bayern met Borussia Mönchengladbach at the Borussia-Park.

Bayern were leading 1-0 in the 85th minute when Carlo Ancelotti decided to substitute Arjen Robben for Renato Sanches.

The Dutchman was fuming. Robben angrily slapped the hand of Sanches before ignoring Ancelotti altogether.

Bayern's bench, including Jerome Boateng, Xabi Alonso, Franck Ribery and Rafinha, found Robben's antics hilarious.

They just laughed at Robben as sat on the bench with frustration written all over his face.

Robben didn't see the funny side, though. Maybe the reactions of his teammates made him even angrier.

Ancelotti spoke to the media after the game and he insisted that he had no problem with Robben's actions.

"I was never happy when I got substituted either when I still played," Ancelotti stressed, per BeIN Sports.

Man City table RECORD transfer bid for Jack Grealish! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

"I do not have any problem with his reaction."

Robben would go on to leave Bayern two years later before winding down his career with Gronigen.

Happy retirement to one of the greatest players on his generation.

1 of 20 Who's this Spurs legend? Les Ferdinand Robbie Keane Øyvind Leonhardsen Craig Bellamy

News Now - Sport News