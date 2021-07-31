Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi?

It’s a question that has been asked over and over again for many years.

In truth, there’s nothing worse than football fans arguing over the GOAT.

Is it Ronaldo, who has won trophies in Portugal, England, Spain and Italy?

Or is it Messi, who has won everything with Barcelona and has the most Ballons d’Or to his name?

There’s no definitive answer and we should just appreciate them for what they are - two of the greatest players to have ever graced the sport.

The ultimate Messi vs Ronaldo quiz

But that’s boring.

We continue to dig to come to a conclusive answer.

That certainly won’t come from your average football fan. Instead, asking influential people in football - including players that have played with and against both - is probably the best way to find out.

Almost everyone has answered the question at some point and one YouTube video shows the answers of 97 people including some of the biggest names in the sport.

It features the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eden Hazard, Erling Haaland and many, many more.

We’ll reveal the answer of a few of them before allowing you to watch the video yourself where the scores are tallied up at the bottom.

Sir Alex Ferguson: “The thing about Ronaldo - Ronaldo could play for Millwall, Queens Park Rangers, Doncaster Rovers anyone and score a hat-trick in a game. I’m not sure Messi could do that.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: “I think Messi is one of a kind. I don’t think we’ll see another player do the things he does.”

Kylian Mbappe: “Messi. He is still the best in every aspect and the best player in the world.”

Angel di Maria: “I had the opportunity to play with both. But I think Messi is different. For me, he’s definitely the best in the world by far, honestly.”

Video: Ronaldo or Messi? 97 stars have their say

Check out the full video below:

Who is better: Ronaldo or Messi?

So, after 97 votes, Messi runs out the 61-36 winner.

It’s perhaps quite surprising to see the Argentine triumph so comfortably because it’s often very difficult to split the two superstars.

However, following his success with his country at Copa America this summer, his lead over Ronaldo will surely be extended - especially if he lands his SEVENTH Ballon d’Or in December.

It seems Messi really is the GOAT.

