Raphael Varane's time at Real Madrid has come to an end.

Manchester United announced earlier this week that they had agreed a £43m move for Varane.

The move will be made official after Varane undergoes his medical, which is set to take place next week.

The Frenchman enjoyed a highly successful 10 years at Madrid.

Varane joined Los Blancos from Lens in 2011. He went on to play 360 times in a white shirt, scoring 17 times.

The 28-year-old also helped his side win 18 major titles, including four Champions League's.

Varane has cemented himself as one of the best players in Real's history and he said an emotional goodbye to his teammates on Friday afternoon.

The centre-back was at Madrid's training ground for the final time and he gave an emotional speech to his teammates where he looked close to tears.

He said: "I leave with the feeling of having given everything. I have lived unique moments here.

"There are many emotions right now. I wish you all the best, I hope you have a good season. We will meet again, I love you all very much”.

Varane now joins a Manchester United side that will be hoping to win silverware for the first time since 2017.

United have already signed Jadon Sancho this summer and have now added one of the best centre-backs in the world to their ranks.

They could well challenge both domestically and in Europe in the 2021/22 season.

