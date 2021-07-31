Tottenham Transfer News: Defender with "right attitude" considering exit proposal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga is considering leaving Spurs on loan this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Japhet Tanganga?

Sky Sports claim that Turkish outfit Galatasaray have made a loan offer for Tottenham's Tanganga this summer - both the player and club are considering the proposal.

The report suggests that the 22-year-old wants to earn a place in Spurs' first team next season, although should he be sent out on loan instead then he'd prefer a move to a Premier League side.

Burnley and Southampton have both reportedly shown an interest in signing Tanganga on loan in the past, but it remains to be seen if they are still potential suitors this summer.

What has Jose Mourinho said about Tanganga?

Former Spurs boss Mourinho was full of praise for Tanganga last year after the defender's Premier League debut for the club and suggested he's an example to the club's academy.

Speaking after Tottenham's defeat against Liverpool last year as per The Evening Standard, Mourinho said, "The kid has reason to be very happy with his level, not with the result obviously, but with his first game in the Premier League. It couldn't be a bigger one and he did it amazingly.

"I worked with him only for a couple of months. I think academy, coaches who worked with him for so many years."

He added, "I think it's a good moment for him and I think it's also a message for the kids in the academy that when the player is the right player with the right attitude and right qualities, the opportunity arises."

Did Tanganga get much gametime last season?

Tanganga struggled to force his way into Tottenham's starting lineup last season as he made just six Premier League appearances - equating to only 489 minutes of action.

In all of his appearances in England's top flight last term he started as a right-back. However, he can also be a useful asset at the heart of defence.

At 22 years old it's key that the defender plays on a regular basis at such an early stage in his career to build on his development. Having earned few opportunities at Spurs last term, he is left with a big decision to make regarding his future at the club.

Could Tanganga still get opportunities at Tottenham this season?

Arguably yes.

Tottenham's backline could look considerably different next season as several of their current defenders have been tipped to leave the side.

Spurs' right-back duo Serge Aurier and Matt Doherty have both recently been linked with exits in the transfer window. Meanwhile, Toby Alderweireld has already officially left the club this summer which could leave the north London outfit relatively short at centre-back.

Therefore, Tanganga could be better off staying at Tottenham for the upcoming campaign to see whether he can rise up the pecking order. However, if the 22-year-old wants to be a guaranteed starter he should look elsewhere.

