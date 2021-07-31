Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It was another busy night for WWE Friday Night SmackDown as we edge closer towards next month's blockbuster SummerSlam pay-per-view.

John Cena offered Baron Corbin an Attitude Adjustment

As John Cena described the ways Universal Champion Roman Reigns “absolutely sucks” by rejecting his SummerSlam challenge, a disillusioned Baron Corbin emerged to ask the 16-time World Champion for assistance to get back on his feet.

When Cena refused and pointed out that Corbin deserved what he was experiencing, the former monarch chose to insult The Leader of the Cenation and received an Attitude Adjustment for his trouble.

Rey Mysterio def. Jimmy Uso

After losing the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WWE Money in The Bank, Rey Mysterio gained valuable momentum for his son and himself, tearing a page out of The Usos' recent playbook when Dominik added his feet to Rey's quick pin attempt to steal the win over Jimmy Uso!

Sasha Banks returned to help Bianca Belair neutralize Zelina Vega and Carmella

Celebrating surpassing 100 days as SmackDown Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair soon found herself on the wrong end of a 2-on-1 assault by Zelina Vega and Carmella.

That was until, out of nowhere, Sasha Banks reemerged on the blue brand to help The EST of WWE expel them from the ring! An even more shocking moment occurred seconds later, though, when The Boss lifted Belair and gave her a huge hug!

Reggie def. Chad Gable by Disqualification in a 24/7 Championship Match

After Reggie’s momentous victory over Akira Tozawa on Raw, the new 24/7 Champion journeyed to SmackDown where he used his tremendous athleticism to nearly pin Alpha Academy teacher Chad Gable before Otis charged in and brought an end to the action by disqualification.

Nevertheless, when Otis hurled Reggie over the top rope, the incredible 24/7 Champion rolled his way through and flipped away unscathed and smiling ear to ear.

John Cena signed the contract to challenge Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

As Finn Bálor was about to sign the contract for his SummerSlam Universal Championship Match against Roman Reigns, a completely desperate Baron Corbin suddenly emerged and took out The Prince from behind before attempting to sign the title contract himself.

He came up short, though, when John Cena took out Corbin before seizing the Universal Title contract for himself! With his signature affixed to the document, the 16-time World Champion became The Head of the Table’s challenger at SummerSlam! The Summer of Cena is heating up!

Big E, Cesaro, & King Nakamura def. Apollo Crews, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

After a scuffle last week over who will be Apollo Crews’ next Intercontinental Championship challenger, Big E, Cesaro, & King Nakamura battled Crews, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode.

Rick Boogs suddenly distracted Crews with his guitar riff and paved the way for a bunch of mayhem outside the ring. Eventually King Nakamura picked up the pinfall on the Intercontinental Champion with the Kinshasa.

Seth Rollins viscously attacked Edge from behind and made it clear that if he couldn’t be the Universal Champion then neither will Edge

Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks def. Carmella & Zelina Vega

After returning to help Bianca Belair fend off Zelina Vega and Carmella, The Boss joined forces with the Superstar that took her SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania.

Moments after making Carmella tap out the the Bank Statement, The Boss suddenly turned on The EST of WWE, unleashing a vicious beatdown that ended with more than one brutal Bank Statement on Belair and Banks standing tall over the fallen champion with the SmackDown Women's Title raised high above her head

You can watch every single episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown live here in the UK on BT Sport.

