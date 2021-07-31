Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

'The Boss' Sasha Banks made a shocking return to WWE programming on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Banks made her return on Friday Night by attacking Bianca Belair.

Although it has not been confirmed, this will likely lead to a match at the SummerSlam PPV event between the two for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Sasha Banks returns to WWE.

Belair was celebrating over 100 days as SmackDown Women's Champion after defeating Banks at WrestleMania 37. During the segment midway through the show, Belair was attacked by Zelina Vega and Carmella before Banks appeared to help the EST of WWE.

A tag team match was set up for the show's main event, with Banks and Belair teaming to face Vega and Carmella. 'The Boss' would make Carmella tap out with the Bank Statement before then unleashing a vicious beatdown on Belair.

The show ended with more than one brutal Bank Statement on Belair and Banks standing tall over the fallen champion, holding the SmackDown Women's Title raised high above her head.

This return for Banks is her first appearance on WWE programming since her loss at WrestleMania 37 against Belair. However, both women did appear at the ESPYs Awards, accepting the award for Best WWE Moment for the iconic match that main evented the first night of WrestleMania 37 in Florida.

Banks reacted to her return on Twitter shortly after the broadcast, writing, "Ain’t no cookie-cutter b*tch! #BossTime #Theblueprint"

