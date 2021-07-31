Tokyo Olympics Daily Update: Katie Ledecky becomes joint most successful female swimmer ever

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is now into the second week of competition, with more incredible performances and gold medals still to come.

Here's everything that happened overnight in Tokyo, what events are scheduled for today, and how Great Britain have fared in their most recent appearances.

What happened overnight at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

Katie Ledecky becomes joint most successful female swimmer in Olympic history

Katie Ledecky of the United States has become the joint most successful female swimmer in Olympic history after winning her third consecutive 800m freestyle title.

The 24-year-old first clinched Olympic gold in the 800m freestyle title at London 2012, before defending her title at Rio 2016 and also topping the podium in the 200m, 400m and 4x200m freestyle relay.

After winning 800m and 1500m freestyle gold at Tokyo 2020, Ledecky set her record as the joint most successful female swimmer in Olympic history with five individual gold medals. Her medal tally equals Hungarian legend Krisztina Egerszegi. Only Michael Phelps has won more solo events in the pool – 13.

Simone Biles withdraws from vault and uneven bars

Gymnastics legend Simone Biles has put her Olympics in doubt after withdrawing from the vault and uneven bars finals tomorrow.

The 24-year-old, a four-time Olympic champion, pulled out of the artistic gymnastics team and individual all-around events last week to "focus on her mental health." Biles later revealed she had the "twisties", a mental block sometimes suffered by gymnasts.

The American is yet to decide if she will compete in the floor on Monday and balance beam on Tuesday.

Blessing Okagbare out of Olympic Games after failed drugs test

Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare is out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after testing positive for a human growth hormone in an out-of-competition test on July 19th.

Okagbare, Olympic long jump silver medallist at Beijing 2008, recorded a time of 11.05 seconds in her 100m heat and was set to line up against Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith and Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herath in the first semi-final today.

The 32-year-old has now received a provisional suspension and will not be able to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

What’s coming up at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games?

Tennis gold-medal match

Markéta Vondroušová of Czech Republic and Belinda Bencic of Switzerland are set to contest the women’s tennis gold-medal match.

Vondroušová stunned second seed Naomi Osaka in the third round, before outplaying fourth seed Elina Svitolina to reach the final. Ninth seed Bencic defeated Elena Rybakina to book a place in the gold-medal match. The contest is scheduled to begin at 10:00 BST.

Svitolina and Rybakina will also play for the bronze medal today.

Women’s 100m final

One of the most anticipated events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will take place today. Sprinting stars Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Dina Asher-Smith will be racing in their respective semi-finals today to secure a spot in the women’s 100m final.

The race is scheduled for 13:50 BST.

Rugby 7s gold-medal match

New Zealand and France will battle for the women’s rugby 7s Olympic title this morning at 10:00 BST. New Zealand edged past Fiji 22-17 to reach the final, while France had a slightly more comfortable 26-19 victory against Team GB.

Fiji earned the bronze medal after defeating Team GB 21-12.

Team GB watch

Triathlon mixed relay team wins gold

Britain's Jessica Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown won the inaugural Olympic triathlon mixed relay alongside teammates Jonny Brownlee and Alex Yee.

Team GB finished in 1:23:41, 14 seconds in front of the United States and 23 seconds ahead of France. Each leg of the relay comprised a 300m swim, 6.8km cycle and 2km run.

Taylor-Brown had already won Olympic silver in the women’s individual triathlon, while Learmonth finished ninth.

Gold in 4x100m mixed medley relay

Kathleen Dawson and Anna Hopkin joined Adam Peaty and James Guy to achieve a gold medal in the inaugural 4x100m mixed medley relay. The quartet set a world record of three minutes 37.58 seconds. China finished with silver and Australia claimed bronze.

Emma Wilson earns bronze in windsurfing

Emma Wilson achieved a bronze medal on her Olympic debut in the women's windsurfing event. The 22-year-old had won four of her 12 races heading into the final to guarantee a medal, but could not outmanoeuvre China's Lu Yunxiu and Charline Picon of France to clinch gold.

"It's amazing. I tried so hard in that race - I just kept going and going," said Wilson. "I just want to win, but any medal is amazing. I'm super happy and I just gave it everything I had."

Lauren Price guaranteed boxing medal

Lauren Price is guaranteed at least a bronze medal after unanimously winning her middleweight quarter-final against Panama's Atheyna Bylon. Her victory set up a semi-final clash against Nouchka Fontijn of the Netherlands.

Karriss Artingstall is set to fight in her featherweight semi-final against Sena Irie of Japan today. The bout is scheduled for 11:24 BST.

