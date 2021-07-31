Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ben White completed his move to Arsenal on Friday.

The English defender has signed in for the Gunners in a £50m move from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Mikel Arteta told Arsenal's official website: “Ben was a top target for us and it’s great that we’ve completed his signing. Ben has been educated with two very good clubs, Brighton and Leeds, in recent seasons.

"He has benefitted well from two very good coaching set-ups and has shown with both Brighton and on loan with Leeds what a strong talent he is.

"Ben is an intelligent defender who is very comfortable with the ball at his feet and his style fits perfectly with us. And of course, he is still young, so his age and profile fits with what we are building here. We are all looking forward to Ben being central to our future long-term plans."

Arsenal are ecstatic that they have done a deal for the England defender.

And a lot of Man United fans are too.

Many United fans are mocking Arsenal for the transfer by remembering what Marcus Rashford did to him last year.

On 26 September, 2020, United travelled to the Amex Stadium for their Premier League clash.

Rashford scored a wonderful solo goal that day as he embarrassed White in the process.

The United man showed speed to beat White to the ball and then floored him twice before belting the ball into the back of the net.

Watch Rashford get the better of White below:

That's not one of White's finest moments in a Brighton shirt, it must be said.

United fans are re-sharing the clip following his move and you can view some of the reaction below.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top when the two players meet on the pitch again.

If both players are fully fit, we will find out on November 30 when United host Arsenal in their Premier League clash.

