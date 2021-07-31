Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The box office mega-match between John Cena and Roman Reigns is now set to take place at WWE SummerSlam 2021.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be facing a different opponent to the one he had in mind for WWE SummerSlam 2021 in August.

Reigns denied Cena the opportunity to challenge the Universal Championship at SummerSlam on last week's episode of SmackDown, with Finn Balor then appearing to challenge the Head of The Table himself.

Reigns agreed to face Balor at SummerSlam, and the competitors were set to sign the contract on this week's episode of the FOX network show.

John Cena vs Roman Reigns made official

Before Balor could sign on the dotted line, Baron Corbin would appear to try and insert himself into the WWE SummerSlam 2021 main event.

Corbin would fail in this endeavour, and John Cena would then appear to put his own name on the contract to make the main event of SummerSlam official on August 21st.

The match between the two top Superstars has been rumoured over the past few months, with WWE wanting to make this year's SummerSlam the 'WrestleMania of 2021.' Having arguably the two biggest names available headline the show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is a great way to make the show as big as possible.

The only other contest that is official sees Nikki A.S.H defend her RAW Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat match.

Don’t miss SummerSlam on Saturday, Aug. 21, streaming at 8 ET/5 PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

