Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We woke up to the terrible news on Saturday morning that 16-year-old Ajax starlet, Noah Gesser, died in a car crash on Friday evening.

Reports emerged from Dutch outlet the Telegraaf as they revealed that a traffic incident occurred on the United Nations Road in IJsselstein.

A passenger car containing Gesser and his 18-year-old brother collided with a taxi van. Both Gesser and his brother tragically died.

The driver of the taxi was taken to hospital but is believed to be “physically fine.”

Ajax confirmed the horrible news on Saturday morning.

In a statement, they said: “Ajax has reached the terrible news that Noah Gesser has passed away. The sixteen-year-old youth player died in a car accident with his brother on Friday evening.

“Noah Gesser was born on February 27, 2005 in IJsselstein. He played for Ajax since 2018. The young striker then came over from Alphense Boys, after having previously played football at Almere City and VVIJ. This season he would be part of Ajax U17.

Quiz: Can you name the footballer based on their Wikipedia page?

1 of 20 Who's this Spurs legend? Les Ferdinand Robbie Keane Øyvind Leonhardsen Craig Bellamy

“At the practice matches of Ajax 1 and Young Ajax this afternoon, the terrible news will be discussed. A minute of silence is held before the matches start and the Ajax players wear mourning bands. In addition, flags will be flown at half-mast at the Toekomst sports complex.

“Ajax is deeply moved by this tragic event. The club wishes the loved ones of Gesser all the strength to deal with this immense loss.”

Football fans around the world have paid tribute to the young footballer.

“RIP, gone way to soon,” one wrote.

Another added: “Devastating news, may he rest in peace.”

A third wrote: “Awful news. Truly terrible. I hope that friends and family get all the support that they need. Can't imagine what this must be like for the parents.”

“Tears in my eyes. Sending so much love and strength to his family, friends and teammates. may you rest in peace, Noah,” a fourth said.

Meanwhile, the official account of the Dutch national side added: How unbelievably sad. Best wishes to family, friends and everyone at Ajax.”

RIP, Noah.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

News Now - Sport News