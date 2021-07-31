Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE will be hosting SummerSlam 2021 on Saturday, August 21st, and it looks as though this won't be the last Saturday night PPV from the company.

WWE recently held their Q2 earnings conference call, and it was suggested that Saturday PPV events might be more commonplace following WWE SummerSlam 2021 in August.

WWE President Nick Khan stated on the July 29th call that the company 'sees an opening' on the sports calendar for Saturday events, and they will be utilizing these gaps to put on some major events going forward.

The first night of WrestleMania 37 was also held on a Saturday; however, this was due to the event being a two-night show.

WWE looking at holding more Saturday PPV events

Fans initially found it odd that WWE would hold such a major event like SummerSlam on a Saturday; however, it works out well for fans in Las Vegas, who will also be able to attend the Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence boxing contest just after the WWE PPV events.

Fans in the United Kingdom will also be able to watch the show without an early Monday morning start the next day as well.

WWE NXT Takeover 36 will air on Sunday, August 22, the day after the Biggest Party of the Summer, and this may be something that WWE will consider going forward as a strategy for PPV and NXT events in the future.

The company confirmed on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown that John Cena will be facing Roman Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam for the Universal Championship.

The only other contest that is official sees Nikki A.S.H defend her RAW Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat match.

Don’t miss SummerSlam on Saturday, Aug. 21, streaming at 8 ET/5 PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

