Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There was a heartwarming moment in the UEFA Conference League match between Maccabi Haifa and Dinamo Tbilisi earlier this week.

The two sides met at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in Israel for their second qualifying round second leg on Thursday evening.

Maccabi Haifa went into the game as the favourites having beaten the Georgian side 2-1 a week prior.

They were 2-1 up midway through the second half when there was a big collision involving Maor Levy and Nodar Kavtaradze.

The two players were challenging for the ball when Kavtaradze looked to be falling to the ground in an awkward manner.

The 28-year-old could have potentially fallen on his neck and suffered a serious injury.

But Levy managed to save his opponent with some quick thinking.

He grabbed the Tbilisi man while he was falling and managed to prevent him from hitting the floor head-first.

The two then shared a lovely moment as Kavtaradze thanked Levy for his actions.

Watch the moment below:

That is so wholesome.

Fair play to Levy for acting so quickly and saving his opponent from a potentially severe injury.

Football fans have been reacting to the video on Reddit and they have commended Levy for his actions.

Skorzeny08 said: "That is awesome, would be nice to see more of this behaviour."

Man City table RECORD transfer bid for Jack Grealish! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

"This is both amazing sportsmanship and impressive athletics," el_pobbster commented.

Arostrat wrote: "Do FIFA still have the Fair Play award? This fully deserves that."

While Prpavi said: "Great moment, football needs more of this."

Levy was on the scoresheet on the evening as Maccabi Haifa cruised to a 5-1 victory.

They will now face Faroese outfit HB Tórshavn in the third qualifying round.

News Now - Sport News