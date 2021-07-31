Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE is looking at holding some 'large scale' International events during the remainder of 2021, dependent on travel restrictions.

WWE recently held their Q2 earnings conference call, and it was revealed what the company has planned for International events for the rest of 2021.

According to WWE CFO Kristina Salen, WWE is expecting to resume running International events outside of North America before the end of 2021.

Salen noted on the Q2 call that the international WWE shows in the latter half of 2021 would be looking to match those of 2019.

“Kristina Salen says they’re expecting large scale WWE international events in the second half of 2021 to match that of 2019.” - Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful

WWE's next major PPV event will be WWE SummerSlam 2021 in Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, on August 21st.

Read More: WWE SummerSlam 2021: Date, Location, Match Card, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

Is WWE holding major International events in 2021?

WWE has already confirmed that they will be returning to the United Kingdom in September, the first time that the company has been able to tour the UK since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions.

The company will be heading to Utilita Arena, Newcastle, on September 19th, the O2 Arena in London on September 20th, the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on September 21st and finally Glasgow’s SSE Hydro on September 22nd.

It has been confirmed that Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Big E, Sasha Banks, The Usos and more will be part of the UK tour, meaning that we probably will not get a RAW taping on the September 20th show in London, as these are all SmackDown Superstars.

We do not have any official confirmation on any other International shows in 2021, with the company hoping to match the level of spectacle in 2019? Shows in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Australia may be on the table.

Don’t miss SummerSlam on Saturday, Aug. 21, streaming at 8 ET/5 PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

You can find all of the latest WWE news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News