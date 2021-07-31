Celtic Transfer News: Price-tag emerges for Hoops target Joe Hart

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic can land Joe Hart for £1m this summer, the Daily Record reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Joe Hart?

Celtic are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper, and the former England international has emerged as a candidate.

Earlier this week, Calcio Pillole journalist Ekrem Konur Tweeted that Celtic hope to sign the player on a free transfer.

However, it now appears the Hoops won't be able to land Hart's services without a fee involved.

How much will Celtic need to pay to sign Hart?

The Daily Record reports that if the Hoops want to bring the veteran goalkeeper to Glasgow, they will need to pay £1m.

The report states that Hart, who has one year left on his contract, has been told by Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo he has no future at the club.

Even though Celtic may have wanted the former Manchester City goalkeeper on a free transfer, it seems they will need to pay seven figures for him.

Is Hart worth £1m?

£1m is quite a significant sum of money for a goalkeeper who hasn't played a lot of football recently. Last season Hart was limited to 10 appearances for Tottenham.

He is also 34, and Celtic will need to decide if it is worth paying £1m for what could be a short-team deal. It is unlikely that Hart will be at the club for more than a few years at most if he moves to Glasgow, although goalkeepers have been known to play into their late 30s.

On the other hand, the Daily Record report reveals that Hart's contract with Tottenham is worth £2.5m.

The English Premier side must rate Hart to an extent if they gave him such a lucrative contract, so it is no real surprise that they aren't interested in letting the player go on a free transfer, even if he is surplus to requirements.

Will Celtic sell a goalkeeper this summer?

Transfermarkt shows that Celtic's first-team squad currently has three goalkeepers in Vasilis Barkas, Scott Bain and Conor Hazard. Should Hart sign that would make it four, which is arguably too many for a first-team squad. One could well be sold in order to get the numbers down, and that might be Barkas.

He cost Celtic a lot of money - reportedly £4.5m - and has been unable to hold down a first-team spot. Just recently he was dropped in favour of Bain for the second leg of the Champions League qualifier against Midtjylland.

Celtic might look to try and recoup some of the money spent on Barkas by selling him before the end of the transfer window, especially now that they'll have to pay a fee for Hart.

