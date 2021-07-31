Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The WWE NXT Champion is reportedly going to be joined on-screen by Scarlett for his run on the WWE RAW roster.

WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross recently made his debut on the Monday Night RAW roster. Kross faced Jeff Hardy in his first match a few weeks ago and lost shockingly after just under 2 minutes.

Kross would defeat Keith Lee on this past week's episode, making him 1-1 on the show; however, he was reportedly meant to lose again to Hardy before the WWE legend was forced to self isolate after testing positive for COVID-19.

Karrion Kross being joined by Scarlett

The creative plan, according to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast, Kross was meant to lose all of his matches before Scarlett made her debut on the WWE main roster. Scarlett has been managing Kross on the NXT roster, leading him to NXT Championship gold on two occasions.

“Karrion Kross was supposed to lose again to Jeff Hardy in the rematch and then finally go berzerk. I’m not 100% on this but I was told that the plan was that Karrion Kross keeps losing until Scarlett shows up and that’s gonna bring him back on track because she is able to unleash the warrior, whatever they’’re calling him, the gladiator in him. “When I spoke to somebody over there they were like, ‘Yeah I don’t understand why people are freaking out on the internet, it’s leading to something. Why don’t people understand, we’re telling a story, the match doesn’t matter, the story matters’.”

Kross is currently scheduled to face Samoa Joe at the NXT Takeover event on August 22nd, the night after WWE SummerSlam 2021.

Joe recently made his comeback to the gold brand of WWE as an enforcer for William Regal. After weeks of being 'provoked' by several NXT Superstars, Joe quit as the right-hand man of Regal and signed a Superstar contract, making the match against Kross official for Takeover.

It remains to be seen if WWE will continue the feud between Hardy and Kross, but they will most certainly have to change the story to bring in Scarlett, as Kross has already beaten the aforementioned Keith Lee.

