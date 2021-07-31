Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Eric Bailly had a very eventful game as Ivory Coast crashed out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Ivory Coast went into their game with Spain as the underdogs.

They needed their most experienced player, Eric Bailly, to put in a good performance if they were going to progress to the last four.

It all started so well for Bailly and Ivory Coast as he gave his side the lead.

Bailly went up for a corner in the 10th minute and the Man United man would bundle the ball into the net in unorthodox fashion.

Spain restored parity through Dani Olmo, but it looked like Ivory Coast would progress to the last four when Max Gradel made it 2-1 in stoppage-time.

But Bailly went from hero to zero as he produced some comically bad defending as Spain equalised a minute later.

Bailly failed to clear his lines inside the box as the ball hit him in the head and bounced to Rafa Mir, who gobbled up the opportunity.

The Man United man then gifted Spain a penalty in extra-time as he handled from a corner.

Mikel Oyarzabal stepped up and he would make no mistake from the resulting penalty to give Spain the lead for the first time in the game.

Rafa then scored his second in the 116th minute before grabbing his hat-trick just before the final whistle to eliminate Ivory Coast from the competition.

