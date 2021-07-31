Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former WWE Divas Champion Paige revealed that her neck is recovering from the injury that led her to retire from the squared circle.

Former WWE Superstar Paige was forced to retire from in-ring competition back in 2017, following a match where she was joined by Absolution (Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville) to take on Bayley, Mickie James & Sasha Banks.

Paige took a move during the match that meant she could not continue; thus, it was ruled a no contest. The former WWE Divas Champion then appeared on-screen with Absolution for a few more months. However, she could not compete herself in the ring.

The former WWE Superstar officially announced her retirement from pro wrestling on the April 9th episode of WWE RAW in 2018, although now it appears that she may be on the road to recovery.

Is Paige returning to the ring for WWE?

The former WWE Superstar had to retire due to ongoing neck issues akin to those suffered by fellow WWE Superstars Edge and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Edge would make his dramatic return to the ring at the Royal Rumble event in 2020, leading many to believe that there was a chance for Paige, who is only in her late 20s and has more time to prepare and heal than the veteran WWE Hall of Famer.

Paige revealed on Twitter that she is 'getting stronger' as rumours persist of her potential return to the ring for WWE at some point in the future.

"You guys I’m getting stronger. squatting 185lbs again. I know it’s not a ton but it’s a big accomplishment for me who was worried to do any gym stuff because of my neck. But my neck is feeling so awesome. I’m so proud of myself."

Several of Paige's colleagues at WWE praised the former Superstar for her recent recovery, with some fans even pitching return matches to her in the replies.

Don’t miss SummerSlam on Saturday, Aug. 21, streaming at 8 ET/5 PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

You can find all of the latest WWE news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News