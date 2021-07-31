Man United Transfer News: Club's stance on Anthony Martial's future becomes clear

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to ESPN, Manchester United are ready to part with Anthony Martial this summer, should the Red Devils receive an acceptable offer for the forward.



What’s the latest transfer news involving Anthony Martial?

ESPN claim that Man United are looking to sell several first team stars to raise funds before making further signings in the transfer window.

The report reveals that Martial is one of the players that United are willing to let leave the club this summer should they receive the right offer for the Frenchman.

The Red Devils would also reportedly be willing to consider offers for Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Daniel James to name a few.

What has Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said about Martial?

Man United manager Solskjaer was full of encouragement for Martial earlier this year claiming that he wasn't concerned by the 25-year-old's form while praising the 27-cap France international for his class.

Speaking in a press conference in February as per the official club website, Solskjaer said, "No [I'm not concerned by his form]. I know Anto is working hard to get back to where he was. And he'll score goals. His attitude is very good. Form is sometimes temporary but class is permanent.

"The kid's got class. So when he works hard, we know it's going to come out with the good performances in the end."

Did Martial feature often for United last season?

Martial struggled for fitness throughout the 2020/21 campaign as he was plagued with numerous injuries. According to Transfermarkt, the Frenchman has been sidelined for 142 days and counting with injuries since the start of the previous season - equating to 20 games missed.

Although, there were certainly concerns over his form when he was available for action. Martial made only 22 appearances in the Premier League last term, registering just four goals and three assists for the Red Devils.

In his absence, Edinson Cavani led the line for United and netted 10 goals in as many league starts. This suggests that the 25-year-old could find himself on the bench more often than not next term.

Would United miss Martial?

Arguably yes.

There are certainly question marks over Martial's place in the starting XI after turbulent form for the Red Devils last season and with the recent addition of former Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, he may struggle to get into the side.

However, he's certainly a useful squad player and still has the potential to break into the first eleven should he find some form. Despite an impressive frontline of Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Cavani and Sancho, United should be worried about the depth beneath them.

If Martial were to depart, it would leave James and Mason Greenwood as the only senior deputies to the attacking areas. Therefore, the Red Devils should retain the Frenchman or seek an alternative forward option in the transfer market.

