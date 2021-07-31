Dina Asher-Smith: Olympic sprinter pulls out of 200m with hamstring injury

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith has withdrawn from the women's 200 metres in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games due to a hamstring injury.

Asher-Smith told the BBC she would not compete in the women's 200m later in the week. The 25-year-old had struggled in the 100m semi-finals today, failing to qualify for the final after recording a below-par time of 11.05 seconds. She revealed she had torn her hamstring before the Games and would not be able to compete any further.

"Obviously I'm so disappointed not to make the final because this is Tokyo 2020, it's everything I've trained for for the past two years," she told BBC reporter Jeanette Kwakye.

"But the last few weeks of my athlete life have been absolutely insane. I wanted to come and be completely upfront with everybody on my form and life and just what has happened.

"I pulled out of both Stockholm and Gateshead because in the trials final, I actually pulled my hamstring at 60m, I tore it pretty bad and I was initially told in Manchester that it was a rupture and that I would require surgery and it would take three to four months to get back.

"It's been a lot to deal with because quite frankly, with that diagnosis, I just can't go to Tokyo, so we had this whole statement ready to go but then I thankfully went and got a second opinion and it was a slight misdiagnosis - even though there was still a tear, it wasn't a rupture, my hamstring was still attached, so we turned over every single stone to make sure I can stand on the line."

Dina Asher-Smith is the reigning world 200m champion and had been expected to add an Olympic gold medal to this accolade in Tokyo. She appeared heartbroken during her interview with the BBC, stopping to compose herself as she announced she would be pulling out of the 200m.

Olympic heptathlon gold medallist Denise Lewis offered her support to the devastated Asher-Smith.

"It is devastating and no-one wants to see an athlete like Dina pull out, but she will be back and if her hamstring is bad she is making the right decision," she said. "It is part of your growth, understanding how you deal with that and how you come back. The pressure to pull out is always tough."

The Olympic women's 100m final is scheduled to take place today at 13:50 BST. In Dina Asher-Smith's absence, Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah are considered the favourites to feature on the podium. Daryll Neita will be representing Team GB.

Heats for the women's 200m begin on Monday, with the final scheduled for Tuesday.

