Dina Asher-Smith failed to progress to the final of the 100m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

The Great British runner did not look her usual self as she finished third in her semi-final in a time of 11:05.

Asher-Smith was hoping to qualify for the final as a fastest loser but it wasn't meant to be.

The 25-year-old was understandably disappointed but that did not stop her from appearing in front of the BBC cameras.

Asher-Smith would go on to reveal that she tore her hamstring at the British trials five weeks ago.

She was initially meant to be out for 3-4 months but managed to make the Games.

She burst into tears when revealing that she will be pulling out of the 200m.

It was a heartbreaking interview and you can view it below.

"Obviously I'm so disappointed not to make the final because this is Tokyo 2020, it's everything I've trained for for the past two years," the 25-year-old told BBC Sport, per the Mirror.

"But the last few weeks of my athlete life have been absolutely insane.

"I wanted to come and be completely upfront with everybody on my form and life and just what has happened.

"I pulled out of both Stockholm and Gateshead because in the trials final, I actually pulled my hamstring at 60m, I tore it pretty bad and I was initially told in Manchester that it was a rupture and that I would require surgery and it would take three to four months to get back.

"It's been a lot to deal with because quite frankly, with that diagnosis, I just can't go to Tokyo, so we had this whole statement ready to go but then I thankfully went and got a second opinion and it was a slight misdiagnosis

"Even though there was still a tear, it wasn't a rupture, my hamstring was still attached, so we turned over every single stone to make sure I can stand on the line."

