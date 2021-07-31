Arsenal Transfer News: Edu has been closely following £29.8m ball-winner

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal are interested in signing Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, Goal reports.

What's the latest transfer news on Bruno Guimaraes?

The report discloses that Arsenal tried to sign the player in January 2020, but the Brazilian had given his word to Lyon that he was going to join them, and he's still a figure on their radar.

The report also reveals that Arsenal technical director Edu admires the 23-year-old, and he has been watching Guimaraes closely going back to his time working with the Brazilian national team.

How much would it cost Arsenal to sign Guimaraes?

The report states that it will cost the Gunners €35m (£29.8m) to sign Guimaraes, as Lyon look to recoup money after failing to qualify for the Champions League this season.

Interestingly, the report reveals that Arsenal have already held talks with the Ligue 1 side about the possibility of signing the midfielder, and it's predicted their interest could intensify now they look set to miss out on Manuel Locatelli.

What would Guimaraes add to Arsenal's midfield?

The Brazilian would add ball-winning ability to the Arsenal midfield. WhoScored shows that in the league for Lyon last season, Guimaraes made a total of 76 successful tackles. That is a more than decent number, and it compares favourably with the current Arsenal midfield.

WhoScored shows that the midfielder with the most successful Premier League tackles in the Gunners squad last season was Granit Xhaka with 50, which is 26 less than Guimaraes. Thomas Partey made 44, whilst Mohamed Elneny made 14. Guimaraes could perhaps add a steel which has been missing at Arsenal in recent times.

Are Arsenal looking to strengthen their midfield?

Arsenal have already made one midfield acquisition in the summer transfer window, signing Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht for a fee of £15m. As covered by GIVEMESPORT, Corriere Dello Sport recently reported that Arsenal are interested in signing Marseille's Boubacar Kamara, who can also play in midfield.

It seems that the Gunners have identified the middle of the park as one area which needs to be strengthened this summer.

That might seem a bit confusing to some, as Transfermarkt shows that Arsenal do have six central or defensive midfielders in their squad. Some of those players might be departing soon though.

Roma are reportedly confident of signing Xhaka, whilst it has been claimed Joe Willock could end up leaving Arsenal for in excess of £20m this summer.



Should those players leave the North London club, then replacements will be needed.

That could be where Guimaraes comes in. The fact Edu admires the player may be significant, and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal bid for the Brazilian before the transfer window closes.

