Tokyo Olympics: Daryll Neita has incredible reaction after reaching 100m final

British sprinter Daryll Neita had an incredible reaction after reaching the final of the women’s

100 metres at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Neita placed third in her semi-final heat, qualifying as one of the fastest losers in 11.00 seconds. She progressed to the final at the expense of British teammate and world silver medallist Dina Asher-Smith.

The 24-year-old had an amazing reaction as she found out she had qualified for the hotly-contested 100m final. Neita was shown with her mouth wide open in shock, exclaiming: “I’m in the final?!”. She then jumped up and down with her hands in the air, before skipping away in delight.

Neita will now compete in the 100m final at 13:50 BST. Who else will she come up against?

Who reached the women’s 100m Olympic final?

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce was the fastest qualifier for the final, easily winning her semi-final in 10.73 seconds. The two-time Olympic gold medallist and four-time world champion has set the standard this year, becoming the fastest woman alive last month after a time of 10.63.

Compatriot Elaine Thompson was the second fastest in the semi-finals, powering to a 10.76 finish. She will be hoping to defend her Olympic 100m title, having triumphed at Rio 2016.

Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou put herself in contention for a medal after qualifying for the final in 10.79. Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji and Anja Del Ponte, Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, Teahna Daniels of the United States and Neita complete the 100m line-up.

Who is Britain’s Daryll Neita?

Neita entered the world of senior athletics in 2016, earning a silver medal in the 4x100m relay at the European Championships that year.

She has already stepped onto the podium at an Olympic Games, clinching 4x100m bronze at Rio 2016 alongside Asher-Smith, Asha Philip and Desiree Henry. Neita was eliminated in the 100m heats, however, failing to reach the semi-finals with a time of 11.41.

Since then, Neita earned 4x100m world silver medals in 2017 and 2019, and a 4x100m European title in 2018.

She will now be aiming to win her first major medal in an individual event. Neita ran a personal best of 10.96 in the heats and 11.00 seconds in the semi-finals to qualify for the biggest race of her career.

