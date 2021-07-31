Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United have done some great business in the summer transfer window.

They made their first signing at the start of the month when Tom Heaton re-joined the club on a free transfer.

United then completed the signing of Jadon Sancho, one of the world's most exciting youngsters, in a £73m deal from Dortmund.

And the Red Devils announced last week they had agreed a deal with Real Madrid for the transfer of Raphael Varane.

The Frenchman will officially be unveiled as a United player if he passes a medical.

United will be getting one of the world's best defenders.

The 28-year-old's physical attributes are outstanding. He's strong in the air and he's also one of the quickest defenders in the world.

And he showed his electrifying speed when up against Dortmund four years ago.

In 2017, Real Madrid met Dortmund as Varane came up against Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in his prime.

The Gabonese striker possessed - and still possesses - electrifying speed and was considered one of the fastest players in the world at the time.

However, he was outpaced by Varane when they raced for the ball.

Watch the moment below:

It's not every day that Aubameyang is made to look slow but he was on this occasion.

The race between the two just goes to show how quick Varane is. His pace really is a cheat code.

Aubameyang has gone on to name Varane as his toughest ever opponent.

When asked about the hardest defender he has ever played against, Aubameyang said on Twitch, per HITC: “I would say maybe Varane because he is quick.

"Tall, quick, strong. Was always tough against him. Yeah, yeah, I think Varane.”

Aubameyang will likely not have been thrilled when it emerged that Varane will be joining him in the Premier League.

