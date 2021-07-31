Celtic Transfer News: Update on Brighton interest in Odsonne Edouard

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Brighton have not bid for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, Andy Naylor reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Odsonne Edouard?

The Athletic's Brighton correspondent took to Twitter to address the speculation about the French forward, and disclosed that the Premier League side have made any offers or even made an enquiry to sign the 23-year-old.

"Had parked this to avoid repeating myself but, since so many people keep on asking/reporting. Here's how things stand at the moment with Brighton and Edouard. Not made an offer, not even an inquiry," he said.

Is Naylor's claim surprising?

Naylor's remarks are a bit of a surprise as it was expected that the Seagulls would make a move to sign the striker.

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, the Daily Mail reported that Brighton were going to make a £20m offer for Edouard after Celtic's midweek Champions League qualifier against Midtjylland.

The Express also reported a few weeks ago that Brighton would use some of the £50m they will receive from Arsenal for selling Ben White towards buying Edouard.

Meanwhile, SportItalia Rudy Galetti even reported on Twitter that Brighton had already made a €25m (£21.4m) bid for Edouard, and that talks were ongoing between the clubs.

Will Edouard now stay at Celtic?

Even though Brighton's interest in Edouard may be less concrete than it originally appeared, that does not guarantee that he will remain at Celtic after the transfer window slams shut.

The aforementioned Daily Mail report not only had news of a Brighton bid, but also noted that Crystal Palace were interested in signing Edouard.

Palace's interest in Edouard was also mentioned by Guardian sports journalist Ed Aarons, who claimed that the 23-year-old was a potential signing.

The Brighton news might well encourage Palace to make a bid, as they seemingly have one less suitor for the forward to deal with.

Edouard's contract situation is also a major factor, as his deal expires at the end of the season. Celtic will not want to lose the player on a free transfer, and the best chance of getting some decent money for Edouard is if he leaves in the current transfer window.

How does this affect Celtic's transfer window?

If Edouard is to leave, then Celtic will want any deal done as soon as possible. The last thing that Ange Postecoglou will want is the striker leaving at the end of the transfer window, giving him little to no time to sign a replacement for the Frenchman.

It will be interesting to see if Postecoglou keeps faith in Edouard and keeps picking him in the starting line-up going forward. The former PSG man played in both legs of the Champions League qualifier against Midtjylland, but he wasn't at his best and failed to find the back of the net in either game.

