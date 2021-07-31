Elaine Thompson-Herah: Sprinter smashes Olympic record to win 100m gold

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Elaine Thompson-Herah set a new Olympic record to win women's 100 metre gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Jamaica's Thompson-Herah successfully defended her women's 100m Olympic title after winning this afternoon's hotly contested race in 10.61 seconds. The 29-year-old first took 100m Olympic gold at Rio 2016, also topping the podium in the 200m.

Thompson Herah's victory in Tokyo broke the Olympic record, previously a time of 10.62 set by Florence Griffith Joyner of the United States at Seoul 1988. She is now the second fastest woman of all time, second to Griffith Joyner with the remarkable time of 10.49.

Jamaica achieved a clean sweep of the women's 100m. Two-time Olympic gold medallist and four-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce finished second in 10.74, while Shericka Jackson was third in 10.76.

Team GB was represented by Daryll Neita, who finished eighth in 11.12.

More to follow...



This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.



GiveMeSport (GMS) is a sport media outlet providing exclusive player and manager interviews, and providing fans with up-to-date features, match previews and match reviews. We share breaking domestic and European sports news, results, fixtures and stats, as well as photos and videos on trending sports topics. As the number one Facebook Sport Publisher, GMS reaches over 30M unique visitors monthly, including 26M Facebook fans, more than ESPN (19.2M) or SkySports (11.64M).



GIVEMESPORT is part of the Snack Media Group, a leading independent sports digital media company with over 70 million sports fans, specialising in multi-channel content creation, distributed at scale, through data driven engagement strategies.

News Now - Sport News