Lewis Hamilton sealed pole for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas and championship rival Max Verstappen.

Looking to build on his win at the British Grand Prix last time out, Hamilton and Mercedes have a front row lock-out for tomorrow afternoon's race, though they start on medium compound tyres with Red Bull in behind on the faster softs.

That's tomorrow, though, and this is today - here's how quali played out...

Q1

George Russell was knocked out in Q1 for the first time this season - underlining his strong displays so far on Saturdays and the struggles the Williams seems to be having this weekend.

Yuki Tsunoda's tough Hungarian GP weekend also continued, as he was eliminated for the sixth time this year in Q1.

In 18th, Nicholas Latifi in the other Williams, whilst Nikita Mazepin will start ahead of Mick Schumacher with the latter's Haas never leaving the garage after an off he had in FP3.

Q2

Carlos Sainz's session ended early as he slid off the circuit at the final turn, crashing into the wall and bringing out the red flags - he'll line up 15th.

A late flurry of action followed after the red flags were cleared with Daniel Ricciardo's Saturday woes returning after a strong Silverstone, as he missed out on Q3 by 80 milliseconds.

Behind him, Lance Stroll in 12th and Kimi Raikkonen in 13th - the Finn back in Q2 for the first time in four races - whilst it'll be 14th for his Alfa Romeo team-mate Antonio Giovinazzi.

Q3

Hamilton's first lap was quick enough in Q3 to land him pole position, ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen.

The Briton's lap was super quick, with the second set of runs for all of the top drivers slower as the track seemed to fall away from them.

Elsewhere, Pierre Gasly impressed with a fifth-place whilst Esteban Ocon showed strong pace to outqualify team-mate Fernando Alonso.

1 Hamilton

2 Bottas

3 Verstappen

4 Perez

5 Gasly

6 Norris

7 Leclerc

8 Ocon

9 Alonso

10 Vettel

11 Ricciardo

12 Stroll

13 Raikkonen

14 Giovinazzi

15 Sainz

16 Tsunoda

17 Russell

18 Latifi

19 Mazepin

20 Schumacher

