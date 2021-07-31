Tokyo Olympics: Alex Scott ‘proud of accent’ as she hits back at critic

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

BBC presenter Alex Scott has said she is “proud” of her accent after it was criticised by former minister Lord Digby Jones.

The former Arsenal and England defender Scott was criticised on Twitter by Lord Jones, a crossbench peer who served as a trade minister under Labour’s Gordon Brown.

He wrote: “Enough! I can’t stand it any more! Alex Scott spoils a good presentational job on the BBC Olympics Team with her very noticeable inability to pronounce her ‘g’s at the end of a word. Competitors are NOT taking part, Alex, in the fencin, rowin, boxin, kayakin, weightliftin & swimmin.”

In a further post, Lord Jones made a comparison between Scott and Sky News political editor Beth Rigby, writing: “Can’t someone give these people elocution lessons?”

Scott responded to the criticism on Twitter, writing: “I’m from a working-class family in east London, Poplar, Tower Hamlets and I am PROUD. Proud of the young girl who overcame obstacles, and proud of my accent! It’s me, it’s my journey, my grit.”

"A quick one to any young kids who may not have a certain kind of privilege in life. Never allow judgments on your class, accent, or appearance hold you back. Use your history to write your story. Keep striving, keep shining & don't change for anyone.”

She added: “Tweets like this just give me the energy to keep going. See you tomorrow… live on BBC baby”.

Scott has been working for the BBC during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The 36-year-old, recently announced as the new host of the BBC's Football Focus, earned 140 caps for the Lionesses during an illustrious career. She also played for Team GB at the London 2012 Olympics.

Her accolades at Arsenal included seven FA Cups, six league titles, and one Women’s Champions League title. Her former club is among those to voice support for Scott, posting: “Keep being you, Alex Scott. Forever proud.”

Former footballer Micah Richards and ex-rugby international Will Carling added to the many messages of support for Scott, while London mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted: "Never stop being you, Alex. You've broken down barriers for young Londoners."

Lord Jones, educated at the private Bromsgrove School and a former director-general of the Confederation of British Industry, was a member of the House of Lords between 2007 and 2020.

