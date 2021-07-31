Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Taking to its official website this afternoon, WWE has confirmed the release of former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda).

WWE released the following statement onto its website, confirming that Bray Wyatt has been released from his contract with Vince McMahon's company.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors

Bray Wyatt has not been seen on WWE television since the Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania in April. This came just 24 hours after Bray Wyatt was defeated by Randy Orton at the marquee pay-per-view.

Reports that have come out since the show indicated that Bray Wyatt was originally supposed to defeat Orton at the pay-per-view, but WWE changed their minds and had Orton pin The Fiend.

Wyatt hasn't been seen on television in months, but the former WWE Champion was being advertised for Raw shows in August, so many speculated that the company may have been preparing to bring Wyatt back.

Bray Wyatt joined WWE on a developmental deal in 2009, becoming part of the FCW brand. The following year, he was brought up to the main roster to be part of the Nexus stable, performing as Husky Harris.

It was his gimmick change in 2012 that brought Bray Wyatt the majority of his success, becoming a Cult Leader and the leader of his own stable. It was under this gimmick that Bray Wyatt became WWE Champion in 2017.

Wyatt is also a two-time Universal Champion, winning the title in 2019 from Seth Rollins and again in 2020 from former stablemate Braun Strowman at SummerSlam.

