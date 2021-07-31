Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jack Grealish is close to a £100 million move to Manchester City.

The Aston Villa man is set to become the most expensive signing in Premier League history and it's a transfer that will have fans of City's rivals a tad concerned.

Grealish has evolved into one of the world's finest playmakers over the past two years so, with the 2020/21 campaign his best to date.

The 25-year-old netted seven goals and contributed 12 assists in 27 appearances across all competitions.

His recent numbers are hugely impressive and Grealish has been delivering the goods in a Villa shirt ever since the start of the 2019/20 season.

According to Squawka's data, the low-socked maestro has created the fourth-most chances of any player operating in Europe's top five leagues over the past two full campaigns.

One of the three players ahead of Grealish in the department is his soon-to-be teammate Kevin De Bruyne, which highlights what a lethal duo they could be at City.

So, let's take a look at the full list of players with the most chances created since the start of 2019/20...

10. Dimitri Payet (Marseille) - 153 chances created

9. Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid) - 159 chances created

8. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) - 164 chances created

7. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 166 chances created

6. Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan) - 168 chances created

5. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) - 169 chances created

4. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) - 172 chances created

3. Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) - 177 chances created

2. Luis Alberto (Lazio) - 186 chances created

1. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - 216 chances created

That's right, Grealish is ahead of Messi, which is yet more proof that the Villa man is up there with the best in the business these days.

De Bruyne is the only player to have created 200 or more chances for his teammates, which isn't that much of a surprise to be honest given his ridiculous form in recent years.

The Belgian magician's regular displays of creative genius have resulted in him being named the PFA Players' Player of the Year in the past two seasons.

