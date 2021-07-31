Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The wrestling world was left utterly shocked by the announcement of the release of Bray Wyatt today, and this sentiment has been shared by a member of the WWE roster.

Alexa Bliss, who worked closely with Bray Wyatt from 2020 and into this year, has taken to social media to comment on Bray's release, stating that she had the "most fun" while working with the former WWE Champion.

Alexa Bliss was quick to praise Wyatt for being an "amazing talent", stating that he was the "most kind" person she's worked with, writing:

I really am at a loss for words… thank you so much Windham for everything you’ve done for this company. The most fun I’ve had is working with you. Such an amazing talent & the most kind person. I’m just in shock.

After posting her statement onto Twitter, Alexa Bliss decided to put her account onto private, meaning her posts cannot be retweeted or shared amongst those that don't already follow her.

As of right now, there is no word on why WWE opted to release Bray Wyatt, or if any other members of the roster have been cut today too. For more information, make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport.

As noted, Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss worked together on WWE television. The pair started their storyline in the summer of 2020. Bliss then started adopting Bray Wyatt's mannerisms and some of his moves as she debuted a darker character.

The pair split at WrestleMania 37 when Bliss cost the former WWE Champion in his match with Randy Orton. The angle at WrestleMania had no payoff, with Bliss continuing to appear on WWE television while Bray Wyatt was removed after the marquee pay-per-view.

The speculation was that Bray Wyatt would be returning to TV this summer to finish off his storyline with Alexa Bliss, but news of his release has meant we are almost certainly not going to see that.

News Now - Sport News