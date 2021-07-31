Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Memphis Depay may just prove to be one of Barcelona's best signings in recent times.

The Dutchman arrived from Lyon on a free transfer this summer and he's already showing off his undeniable quality in pre-season.

Depay made his debut in the recent 3-1 victory over Girona and he scored the team's third goal from the penalty spot in that game.

The former Manchester United forward made it two from two for Barcelona on Saturday afternoon in the Catalan club's latest pre-season friendly versus Stuttgart.

Depay was handed his first start by Ronald Koeman and he netted the game's opening goal in spectacular style.

Jack Grealish to Man City DONE DEAL? | Football Terrace

The 27-year-old stylishly collected a stunning long-range pass from international colleague Frenkie de Jong, flicked the ball over a Stuttgart player inside the box and then powerfully volleyed it home.

It was a moment of magic from a player who might end up being the Neymar replacement Barcelona have been searching for over the past four years.

Depay's stunner vs Sttuttgart

Majestic, absolutely majestic from Depay.

That's without question one of the sauciest goals of 2021 so far and La Liga defenders will certainly not be looking forward to facing the Dutchman next season.

Depay and Lionel Messi in attack with the likes of De Jong and Pedri supplying them from midfield? Now that is a recipe for success.

It's slightly strange that more members of Europe's elite weren't interested in signing Depay on a free transfer.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

The tattooed forward has been one of Europe's top performers in recent years at Lyon.

In his 178 games across all competitions for the French side, Depay netted 76 goals and assisted his teammates on 55 occasions.

Those numbers are hugely impressive and it looks like Barcelona have finally got themselves an absolute bargain after years of spending big on the wrong players.

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

News Now - Sport News