Rangers Transfer News: Steven Gerrard drops major transfer update

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed that the club have received no bids for any of their big name players, the Scotsman reports.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

The Rangers boss disclosed that the Gers have received just one bid for a player this season. That was for George Edmundson, who completed a move to Ipswich earlier this week.

Gerrard did admit that perhaps some more players could be leaving in the current transfer window, but he insisted no bids have been made for any of the names subject to speculation this summer.

"I’m not shying away from the fact that if the right bid landed for any of our players then I’ll get a call from the board. I’ll cross that bridge when it happens, because at the moment we haven’t had one single bid for any of our players besides George Edmundson, and we accepted that bid.

"There are a couple of things brewing in the background but none for the big players that have been mentioned in terms of speculation in the last few days," Gerrard said in Friday's press conference as quoted by the Scotsman.

Which players have been linked with moves away from Rangers?

There are a few Rangers players who have been the subject of speculation this summer. Striker Alfredo Morelos has been linked with a move to Porto, with A Bola reporting that the Portuguese side are interested in the forward, but the Gers' asking price is too much for them.

Glen Kamara has also been linked with a move away from Ibrox. Football Insider reported that Arsenal are interested in the Finnish midfielder, and have put him on a list of potential midfield additions.

Ryan Kent has been the subject of speculation too, as The Athletic claimed that Leeds United are keen on signing the player. As it stands though, no bids have been made according to the Gers boss.

Why will Gerrard's comments please Rangers fans?

This news will delight Rangers fans, as they will be hoping that the team stays together to have a shot at qualifying for the Champions League group stages and winning a second successive Scottish Premiership.

The Gers will have a much better chance of achieving those goals if they keep together the side which completed an unbeaten league campaign and reached the last 16 of the Europa League last season.

Could a big name player still leave Rangers this summer?

It could depend on how Rangers get on in the Champions League qualifiers. Should they reach the group stages, there will likely be no need to sell any big name players.

If the Gers fail to qualify, then perhaps Gerrard and the board will feel that the time is right to cash-in. Maybe some players will want to leave to after missing out on the Champions League anyway.

