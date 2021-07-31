Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Barcelona appear to have found another gem in Pablo Martín Paez Gavira.

The 16-year-old starlet, who is commonly referred to as Gavi, continued his fine pre-season form in the Catalan club's 3-0 win over Stuttgart on Saturday.

Goals from Memphis Depay, Yusuf Demir and Riqui Puig secured the impressive victory out in Germany.

Ronald Koeman named Gavi in his starting XI for the match and the teenage sensation certainly repaid the manager's faith.

The silky midfielder was arguably the team's best performer, particularly in the first half of proceedings.

At times, the youngster looked like prime Andres Iniesta and it'll be a huge surprise if Gavi is not given a chance in Barcelona's first-team in 2021/22.

Let's take a look at some of his best moments from the victory over Stuttgart...

Gavi's masterclass

The kid is a special, special talent.

We've seen Ansu Fati and Pedri dazzle in a Barcelona shirt as teenagers over the past few years and now it's Gavi's turn.

As well as producing moments of magic in forward areas, the babyfaced midfielder performed his defensive duties to a high standard.

Towards the end of the first half against Stuttgart, Gavi produced a magnificent last-ditch tackle to prevent the German side from pulling a goal back.

Gavi can defend as well

A hard-worker with superstar quality on the ball? Yeah, Gavi really is the complete package and it was a shame to see him substituted in the 61st-minute of Saturday's game.

But we will almost certainly see more of him in Barcelona's remaining pre-season matches, which is something to look forward too.

The Blaugrana are scheduled to play Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg next Wednesday, before the final of the Joan Gamper Trophy versus Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus.

If he stars in both those matches, Gavi will be in with a shot of making Koeman's squad for the team's La Liga opener against Real Sociedad on August 15th.

