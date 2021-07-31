Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tempers flared during Villarreal and Marseille's pre-season friendly on Saturday evening.

Early in the second half, former Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth was sent off after picking up a second yellow card.

It's rare for a player to be dismissed from the field in a pre-season game, but it does happen and the decision from the referee prompted a wild reaction from ex-Arsenal manager Unai Emery.

The Spaniard absolutely lost the spot on the touchline and his actions resulted in him being sent off as well.

After the referee had brandished a red card in his direction, Emery decided to have a right go at Marseille manager Jorge Sampaoli.

Emery angrily shouted in the Argentine's direction while making aggressive hand gestures, which unsurprisingly provoked Sampaoli.

The Marseille boss had to be held back by a member of his own staff in order to prevent a more serious touchline clash from unfolding.

It was all a bit mental inside the Orange Velodrome on Saturday evening, with Emery clearly not understanding that the game was meant to be a 'friendly'...

Emery vs Sampaoli

Emery was absolutely fuming and the final score from the game versus Marseille will not make the Villarreal manager feel any better.

The La Liga side were beaten 2-1, with an own-goal by Fer Nino and a brilliant strike by Dimitri Payet sealing victory for the hosts.

Alberto Moreno did reduce Villarreal's deficit in the 88th-minute, but it proved to be merely a late consolation.

Payet's 58th-minute goal really was a thing of beauty. The Frenchman controlled the ball with his left foot inside the box, before performing a textbook volley with his right.

The Villarreal goalkeeper didn't stand a chance of saving it.

Payet's worldie

Wow. That technique is something else.

Payet isn't quite the player he was at West Ham, but the 34-year-old is still capable of producing moments of pure footballing magic.

