Barcelona fans are understandably getting excited about Yusuf Demir.

The 18-year-old was signed on a season-long from Rapid Wien this summer and the Spanish club have an option to make the deal permanent in the future for a fee of just €10 million.

After Demir's stellar display in Barcelona's 3-0 victory over Stuttgart on Saturday, it would be a huge surprise if the Blaugrana don't seek to acquire his services on a permanent basis.

The teenager played the full 90 minutes in the Mercedes Benz Arena and he also grabbed his first goal for the club in the opening half.

Demir fired the ball home from close-range after great work in the build-up from Memphis Depay and Antoine Griezmann.

Demir's goal vs Stuttgart

A moment the young man will never forget and Demir's goal was not his only eye-catching moment from the victory over Stuttgart.

In the second half, the Austria international showed the world how good he is the with the ball at his feet in wide areas.

Demir sent a Stuttgart player for a hotdog with some brilliant skill and the move was almost identical to one performed by Lionel Messi versus Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos a number of years ago.

Think we're unnecessarily comparing a young, left-footed Barcelona forward with a six-time Ballon d'Or winner? Well, check out the evidence for yourself in the comparison video below.

Demir breaking ankles...

...just like Messi

Spooky, right? But at least we now know why the young starlet is is nicknamed the 'Austrian Messi'!

According to reliable journalist Gerard Romero, Ronald Koeman 'loves' Demir and sees him as a first-team player for the 2021/22 season.

That means Barcelona will be spoilt for choice in the forward areas - providing that most of the players remain fully fit.

Messi, Depay, Griezmann, Demir, Sergio Aguero, Ousmane Dembele, Martin Braithwaite, Ansu Fati and Philippe Coutinho as options in attack? Yeah, that's pretty darn good.

Despite their well-known financial problems, Barcelona look like a team to be feared on the pitch in the upcoming season.

