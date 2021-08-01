Memphis Depay: Barcelona star draws Neymar comparisons in display v Stuttgart

Memphis Depay

Barcelona beat Stuttgart 3-0 in their pre-season friendly on Saturday evening.

Goals from Memphis Depay, Yusuf Demir and Riqui Puig gave Barca an easy victory.

Depay was making his first Barca start at the Mercedes-Benz Arena and he was arguably the best player on the pitch in his side's win.

p1fc0afb1q12giv62nd8dlhv4b15.jpg

It took him just 21 minutes to get on the scoresheet as he scored a quite exquisite goal. 

The 27-year-old showed brilliant touch to bring down a long ball before flicking the ball over a defender and then volleying the ball into the net.

Memphis Depay

He went on to play a key role in Demir and Puig's goals.

His highlights from the game have emerged and they make for very impressive viewing.

Barcelona fans were very impressed with Depay's performance. View some of the reaction below:

p1fc09oktd1cc211po661aroo42l.jpg p1fc09rt6h1ljn11mk1fvp1kvl1p4fp.jpg p1fc0a2p4e1t4e1s7599d1c7kfct.jpg

Some have even compared him to Neymar...

p1fc09ofpr57mt5m1sp7183q10o9j.jpg p1fc09qg7pl0qd5618i61r5l1ckn.jpg p1fc09s1tq15mg9pa1i9l10a6tk6r.jpg p1fc0aaj5jh569dar9tq3p1mvdv.jpg p1fc0aaoso8cm4p61thr12sij611.jpg

Depay has made a very good start to life at Barcelona. 

The fact that Barcelona managed to sign him on a free transfer means that he could well turn out to be the signing of the season.

It will be interesting to see how he performs if and when Lionel Messi makes his return to the club.

Ronald Koeman tried harsh to sign Depay this summer and he was very pleased with his compatriot's performance.

"People know about Memphis because he was at Manchester United and Lyon," Koeman said Depay, per Marca.

"Today, he showed he can score as he scored the first with an individual piece of play.

"With his play, speed and strength, he gives other things to the team.

"His partnership with Antoine Griezmann was very good.

"We have players who can play in different positions in attack.

"We'll also have Sergio Aguero. I hope Leo [Messi] returns too. So, we have quality up front."

