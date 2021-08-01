Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Barcelona beat Stuttgart 3-0 in their pre-season friendly on Saturday evening.

Goals from Memphis Depay, Yusuf Demir and Riqui Puig gave Barca an easy victory.

Depay was making his first Barca start at the Mercedes-Benz Arena and he was arguably the best player on the pitch in his side's win.

It took him just 21 minutes to get on the scoresheet as he scored a quite exquisite goal.

The 27-year-old showed brilliant touch to bring down a long ball before flicking the ball over a defender and then volleying the ball into the net.

He went on to play a key role in Demir and Puig's goals.

His highlights from the game have emerged and they make for very impressive viewing.

Barcelona fans were very impressed with Depay's performance. View some of the reaction below:

Some have even compared him to Neymar...

Depay has made a very good start to life at Barcelona.

The fact that Barcelona managed to sign him on a free transfer means that he could well turn out to be the signing of the season.

It will be interesting to see how he performs if and when Lionel Messi makes his return to the club.

Ronald Koeman tried harsh to sign Depay this summer and he was very pleased with his compatriot's performance.

"People know about Memphis because he was at Manchester United and Lyon," Koeman said Depay, per Marca.

"Today, he showed he can score as he scored the first with an individual piece of play.

"With his play, speed and strength, he gives other things to the team.

"His partnership with Antoine Griezmann was very good.

"We have players who can play in different positions in attack.

"We'll also have Sergio Aguero. I hope Leo [Messi] returns too. So, we have quality up front."

