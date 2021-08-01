Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Harry Kane will push for a move to Manchester City if Jack Grealish seals a transfer to the Etihad this summer, reports say.

What's the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

It has been widely reported that the England striker is being chased by the Premier League champions, but Spurs are apparently unwilling to part ways with one of their most influential players.

However, it looks like that may all be about to change, as The Telegraph claim Kane has set his sights on a switch to the Etihad, and will hold crunch talks with Daniel Levy next week in an attempt to push through a move.

Kane has informed the club he wants to leave, but Spurs have replied only a colossal bid will convince them to sell.

Spurs gave the 28-year-old a new-and-improved six-year contract worth a reported £200,000 per week to keep him at the club until 2024.

The report adds that Kane is determined to win the Champions League and sees City as the perfect club to help him achieve that goal.

How did Kane perform in the Premier League last season?

According to WhoScored, Kane was the best performer by a country mile in the Premier League last season with a rating of 7.79 - ahead of the likes of Grealish, Bruno Fernandes and Kevin De Bruyne.

Despite suffering an ankle injury, the 28-year-old ended the previous campaign as Spurs' top goalscorer after he netted 23 goals in 35 appearances in the top flight; he also added a further 14 assists for his side.

Unsurprisingly, his efforts didn't go unnoticed, as he was recognised by supporters for his consistency in a season of fluctuating fortunes for Spurs.

What has Harry Kane said about a potential move to Manchester City?

In an exclusive interview with Gary Neville for Sky Sports, Kane revealed that he is indeed keen to join City this summer.

The forward also said that he would love to play with 'striker's dream' De Bruyne, adding, "He's an outstanding player with the ball, off the ball, pressing, but his delivery is as good as I've ever seen to be honest."

"For me, I don’t want to come to the end of my career and have any regrets, so I want to be the best that I can be," he told The Overlap.

"I’ve said it before, I never said I’d stay at Spurs for the rest of my career. I’d never say I’d leave Spurs.

"I’m at that stage where you can say, you know, people may say, 'Oh, he’s desperate for trophies, he needs the trophies."

"For sure, this is a moment in my career where I have to reflect and see where I’m at, and have a good honest conversation with the chairman, and I hope we can have that conversation.

"I’m sure he’ll want to set out the plan of where he sees it, but ultimately it’s going to be down to me and how I feel, and what’s going to be best for me and in my career at this moment in time."

