Tokyo Olympics Daily Update: Charlotte Worthington lands 360 backflip to win BMX gold

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is now into the second week of competition, with more incredible performances and gold medals still to come.

Here's everything that happened overnight in Tokyo, what events are scheduled for today, and how Great Britain have fared in their most recent appearances.

What happened overnight at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

Charlotte Worthington wins BMX Freestyle Park gold

Team GB’s Charlotte Worthington was the victor in the women’s BMX Freestyle Park final, recovering from a fall in her first run to score a stunning 97.50 points in her second. The 25-year-old achieved this result by becoming the first woman to land a 360-degree backflip in competition.

Hannah Roberts of the US, the favourite for the gold medal heading into the Games, could not surpass Worthington’s tally and finished second with 96.10. Nikita Ducarroz of Switzerland was third with 89.20.

Simone Biles withdraws from floor final

American gymnast Simone Biles has revealed she will not defend her Olympic floor title on Monday. The 24-year-old had already withdrawn from the women's team final and individual all-around final to focus on her mental health, also pulling out from today’s vault and uneven bars finals.

The four-time Olympic champion is currently struggling with the "twisties", a mental block sometimes suffered by gymnasts. She could still compete in the balance beam on Tuesday.

Britain's Jennifer Gadirova will compete in the floor final as the first reserve.

Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková win women’s doubles gold

Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková defeated Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic to win Olympic gold in the women’s doubles tennis contest. The Czech pair triumphed 7-5, 6-1 at the Ariake Tennis Park.

Bencic earned her second medal of Tokyo 2020, having topped the podium in the women’s singles tournament yesterday.

Emma McKeon equals record for most amount of medals earned at single Olympics

Australian swimmer Emma McKeon clinched two more Olympic gold medals overnight, triumphing in the 50m freestyle and 4x100m medley relay.

The 27-year-old will leave Tokyo with four gold medals and three bronze, equalling the record amount of medals earned at a single Games, first set by Soviet gymnast Maria Gorokhovskaya at Helsinki 1952.

What’s coming up at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games?

Artistic gymnastics vault and uneven bars finals

Individual competition continues at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre today with the vault and uneven bars finals. Simone Biles will not be competing in either, giving up her Olympic title in the vault.

Jade Carey of the US will be considered the gold medal favourite in the vault after finishing second to Biles in qualifying, while Nina Derwael of Belgium is expected to impress in uneven bars.

The vault final is scheduled to begin at 9:45 BST, followed by the uneven bars at 11:27 BST.

Athletics

After a dramatic day in track and field yesterday, athletes return to the Olympic Stadium today. The highlight will be the women’s triple jump final at 12:15 BST.

Jamaica’s Shanieka Ricketts, Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela and Liadagmis Povea of Cuba will all be jumping for gold.

Team GB watch

Tiffany Porter and Cindy Sember contest 100m hurdles semi-finals

Sisters Tiffany Porter and Cindy Sember will compete in the semi-finals of the women’s 100m hurdles at 11:45 BST.

The 33-year-old Porter is a former 100m hurdles European champion and finished with a bronze medal in the discipline in 2013. She finished seventh in the 100m hurdles at Rio 2016, while Sember just missed out on an Olympic medal in fourth.

Alison Young finishes eighth in laser radial final

Alison Young was unable to clinch a medal in the women’s laser radial, finishing 0.35 seconds off the pace to place eighth with 16 points.

Josefin Olsson of Sweden was the gold medallist, with Belgium’s Emma Plasschaert taking silver and Vasileia Karachaliou of Greece claiming bronze.

