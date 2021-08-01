Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Donny van de Beek's first season at Manchester United was disastrous.

There was much hype surrounding the Dutchman following his £40m move from Ajax.

But he failed to produce the goods in his first season at United.

Van de Beek found game time hard to come by as he scored just once in 19 appearances in the Premier League.

In truth, he didn't look like he had the physical capabilities needed to be a success in the Premier League.

There have been reports linking Van de Beek with a move away from the Red Devils but, according to The Athletic, the Dutchman is determined to be a success at United.

Van de Beek recognised he had to put on some muscle to cope with the demands of the Premier League and that's exactly what he has done over the summer.

He is said to have developed a plan to gain lean muscle with United's medical team and strength and conditioning coaches and he's followed it to a tee.

He's clearly put in the work and you can see his impressive body transformation below.

This was Van de Beek last season...

And this is Van de Beek in action against Brentford in midweek...

Donny van de Beek has morphed into Donny van de Bulk.

His transformation is said to have become a talking point among United players, with many impressed with the work he has put in.

Harry Maguire has already joked about the muscle has has putting in, commenting on the above picture: "Don’t stretch that armband."

It is also said Van de Beek has a renewed 'hunger and fire', while 'even his eyes look happier'.

Van de Beek underwhelmed in his first season at the club but the signs are that he's doing everything in his power to make himself a success in England.

