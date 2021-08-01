FIFA 22: Three New EPL Ultimate Team ST Options

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Summer Transfer Window has meant that some big names are coming to the EPL next season, but it also means there are more ST/Striker options for players in FIFA 22's Ultimate Team.

One of the ongoing aspects of FUT that has plagued gamers for years is the Chemistry system.

Players from the same nationality or league can work together well in-game for Ultimate Team, however, when you've got a pacey striker in the Russian League from Nigeria that you REALLY like in career mode, how do you slot him in your team?

One of the most popular team bases in FUT has always been the English Premier League (known as the Barclays Premier League in some older iterations of FIFA), and with the real-life transfers taking place this summer, there are more choices for players to stick upfront in this year's FIFA Ultimate Team.

Milot Rashica

Rashica signed for Championship winners Norwich for £9.4m from Werder Bremen, meaning that he will be available for EPL chemistry-minded teams in FIFA 22.

The new Norwich signee was rating at 79 overall in FIFA 21, with his primary position being a CF. This doesn't mean however that you cannot use a position modifier to get him up to ST, where he will likely be a strong and cheaper option for when you're starting off FUT in FIFA 22.

You can usually expect that in-game player's stats will increase after a decent money move, and Rashica was strong in FIFA 21, so hopefully, he'll have an even better stats boost for this year's game:

Base Card Stats from FIFA 21

Gold

Pace: 88

Shooting: 79

Passing: 74

Dribbling: 83

Defending: 46

Physical: 65

4* Skill Moves

4* Weak Foot

Emmanuel Dennis

Dennis signed for Watford from Club Brugge, meaning that he also will be available for EPL chemistry-minded teams in FIFA 22.

The new Watford signee was rated at 76 overall in FIFA 21, with his primary position being an ST. With a pace of 92, this is that really good Nigerian striker that I was talking about in the intro (although he signed from the Bundesliga).

Base Card Stats from FIFA 21

Gold

Pace: 92

Shooting: 73

Passing: 62

Dribbling: 78

Defending: 38

Physical: 69

4* Skill Moves

3* Weak Foot

Trincao

Ok, so this is already kind of cheating, as Trincao was an RW in FIFA 21 and likely to play in a similar position for his new club, Wolves, where he is on loan from Barcelona for this season.

The new Wanderers' loanee was rated 78 as a base card in FIFA 21, so he could be a tasty option for an RF or even ST if you're happy to forego a small amount of chemistry to get this promising winger on your team.

Base Card Stats from FIFA 21

Gold

Pace: 79

Shooting: 73

Passing: 71

Dribbling: 83

Defending: 37

Physical: 69

4* Skill Moves

3* Weak Foot

