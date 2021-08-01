FIFA 22: Three New EPL Ultimate Team CM Options

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Summer Transfer Window has meant that some big names are coming to the EPL next season, but it also means there are more CM/Central Midfield options for players in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

One of the ongoing aspects of FUT that has plagued gamers for years is the Chemistry system.

Players from the same nationality or league can work together well in-game for Ultimate Team, however, when you've got a dominant Ukrainian central midfielder in the K-League that you REALLY like in career mode, how do you slot him in your team?

One of the most popular team bases in FUT has always been the English Premier League (known as the Barclays Premier League in some older iterations of FIFA), and with the real-life transfers taking place this summer, there are more choices for players to stick in the centre of midfield in this year's FIFA Ultimate Team.

Pierre Lees-Melou

Somehow, someway, Norwich has managed to sign a beast in the midfield for only £6m from Nice, meaning that he will be available for EPL chemistry-minded teams in FIFA 22.

The new Norwich signee was rated 78 as a base card in FIFA 21, however, he would eventually get an 82 rated in-form during last season.

Base Card Stats from FIFA 21

Gold

Pace: 68

Shooting: 74

Passing: 78

Dribbling: 77

Defending: 68

Physical: 74

4* Skill Moves

4* Weak Foot

Boubakary Soumare

Technically a CDM in FIFA 21, although you can always add a position modifier to his new Leicester player who moved from LOSC Lille for £20m this Summer.

Soumare was rated 76 in FIFA 21, however, with this decent money move, he will likely get a good stats bump for the new game later this year.

Base Card Stats from FIFA 21

Gold

Pace: 69

Shooting: 56

Passing: 71

Dribbling: 76

Defending: 70

Physical: 76

3* Skill Moves

3* Weak Foot

Frank Onyeka

Again, another CDM player in FIFA 21, but...he has 88 pace! How on earth can you have a CDM with 88 pace!?

Onyeka signed for Brentford from FC Midtjylland for £10m in July, and although he was rated 74 and therefore Silver in FIFA 21, he will hopefully get a slight stats bump with the move to the EPL. Not that he needs it for pace.

Base Card Stats from FIFA 21

Silver

Pace: 88

Shooting: 58

Passing: 64

Dribbling: 71

Defending: 71

Physical: 81

3* Skill Moves

3* Weak Foot

