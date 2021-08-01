FIFA 22: Three New EPL Ultimate Team CB Options

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Summer Transfer Window has meant that some big names are coming to the EPL next season, but it also means there are more CB/Central Defender options for players in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

One of the ongoing aspects of FUT that has plagued gamers for years is the Chemistry system.

Players from the same nationality or league can work together well in-game for Ultimate Team; however, when you've got a dominant Korean central defender in the Russian League that you REALLY like in career mode, how do you slot him in your team?

One of the most popular team bases in FUT has always been the English Premier League (known as the Barclays Premier League in some older iterations of FIFA), and with the real-life transfers taking place this summer, there are more choices for players to stick in the centre of defence in this year's FIFA Ultimate Team.

Read more: FIFA 22: Release Date, Cover, News, Career Mode, Gameplay, Cross-Platform, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And Everything You Need To Know

Kristoffer Ajer

Ajer signed for Brentford from Celtic in late July for a reported £15m. This means that the Norweigan centre-back will be available for EPL chemistry-minded teams when FIFA 22 releases later this year.

The former Celtic player was rated 73 in FIFA 21; however, he will likely get a good stats bump for the new game with this decent money move.

Base Card Stats from FIFA 21

Silver

Pace: 70

Shooting: 55

Passing: 57

Dribbling: 67

Defending: 73

Physical: 81

3* Skill Moves

3* Weak Foot

Ibrahima Konaté

Konaté recently signed for Liverpool from RB Leipzig for £40m, so you know that he's likely to be a power player at some point in FIFA 22.

The French centre-back was rated at 78 as a base player in FIFA 21; however, he would eventually get an in-form during the season, taking him up to an 82.

Base Card Stats from FIFA 21

Gold

Pace: 74

Shooting: 34

Passing: 57

Dribbling: 68

Defending: 80

Physical: 78

3* Skill Moves

2* Weak Foot

Joachim Andersen

Although he did play for Fulham last season, therefore an eligible EPL player, Anderson was on loan and was due to return to Lyon, meaning that he would not be available as an EPL player in FIFA 22.

That was until Crystal Palace shelled out £17.5m for the player, meaning that he will be able to sit at the heart of EPL player's defences this season with some nice chemistry.

Base Card Stats from FIFA 21

Gold

Pace: 58

Shooting: 47

Passing: 63

Dribbling: 57

Defending: 77

Physical: 77

2* Skill Moves

3* Weak Foot

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News