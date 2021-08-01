Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: Tommy Fury reportedly added to undercard

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Love Island star Tommy Fury will reportedly have his next fight on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley on August 29th in the United States.

In a recent report from the Mirror, Fury has signed a two-fight deal with broadcaster Showtime. Paul himself inked a deal with the broadcaster earlier this year and his fight with Woodley will be taking place on Showtime.

It has also been reported that Fury will eventually enter the ring with Paul himself, setting up a fight that has been built up on social media over the past few months.

The brother of Tyson Fury, Tommy will be entering the ring on August 29th looking for his 7th consecutive win. Fury is currently 6-0 (4 KOs), with his last bout earning him a win over Jordan Grant.

Tommy Fury on fight with Jake Paul

Following that win last year, Fury was asked by BT Sport if he would welcome a contest against the YouTuber turned boxer, Paul. "Whenever, come and get it!" was Fury's emphatic response.

Paul is currently 3-0 as a pro boxer, having defeated AnEsonGib, former NBA player Nate Robinson and retired MMA fighter, Ben Askren. Paul will be hoping to make it four in a row when he faces the former UFC Welterweight Champion Woodley.

Only two fights have been officially confirmed by Showtime for the upcoming event:

Paul vs Woodley

Amanda Serrano vs Yamileth Mercado

Daniel Dubois has also been linked with a fight on the August 29th show. Dubois is still rated as one of the promising top young heavyweights in the sport, although he did suffer his first defeat to Joe Joyce in 2020.

