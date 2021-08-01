Fury vs Wilder 3: Mike Tyson reveals he could've beaten one of the two heavyweights

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

'Iron' Mike Tyson believes that he could've beaten Tyson Fury in his prime but isn't so sure about Deontay Wilder.

The Heavyweight boxing great Tyson recently discussed the future of both Fury and Anthony Joshua on his Hotboxin' podcast. Interestingly, Tyson revealed that in his prime, there's no doubt that he would've beaten the two British fighters.

"Yes. Listen, if you're asking me if I was 20 years old, then yes, there's no doubt. They're really good fighters and I respect all these skills. It would have been very tough fighting them."

Despite Tyson feeling as though he could defeat Fury, he is a fan of the British heavyweight, enjoying his belief and fortitude following his knockdown during the first Fury vs Wilder fight.

"In the first fight I was hoping for Tyson Fury, I always pulled for him because he was named after me, that is the natural thing to do, right? He amazed a lot of people by getting up. He showed he is tough, he got up and won the final round. I thought it was over, then he got up and it was like Rocky, he then fought back. It was amazing, it made me a fan. It takes great fortitude and belief."

Mike Tyson on whether he could've beat Fury or Wilder

Before Fury would get the decisive win in the second contest of the Wilder trilogy, the 'Bronze Bomber' Wilder stated that he himself would've defeated Tyson if their primes were able to meet.

Wilder claimed: "Me vs Tyson in '86, I'd kick the hell outta that guy. Listen, I've got to keep it real. I know people always go back to the old school or look at the new school, and there's no school where I'm not No1 on earth."

Interestingly, when Wilder made those comments, Tyson did not say that he could defeat the then Heavyweight Champion of the world.

"I don't know [whether I'd beat him]. I love the fact that he thinks that, because that's the way I would think as well. He's supposed to think that way, he is the heavyweight champion of the world and that's something very special."

