Xbox Game Pass: GTA 5 being removed from service

The huge Rockstar Game IP GTA 5 will be removed from Xbox Game Pass 'soon,' with no official indication of when.

Grand Theft Auto V is one of the major titles currently available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The service is already a great offer, with players getting access to a massive library of games for under £12 a month across EA, Microsoft, Ubisoft and more.

This will be the second time that GTA 5 has been taken off of the Xbox Game Pass, with the game originally being made available on the service in January 2020. It was removed the first time in May 2020, with players getting access to the Diamon Resort and Casino DLC before the title was removed.

GTA V leading Xbox Game Pass in August 2021

GTA 5 was not available on XGP again until April 2021; however, this time, it appears as though the game's run on the service will last slightly shorter than in 2020.

The game reportedly gets an upgrade for Xbox Series X/S and PS5 in November 2021, so this may well be Rockstar deciding to pull the game until players are expected to pay out for yet another next-gen version of GTA 5.

Grand Theft Auto 5 was originally released in 2013 on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The IP is the most successful in Rockstar Games' history and has been upgraded across multiple generations of consoles, through PS4, Xbox One and now the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

There's no official timing as to when GTA 5 will be leaving Xbox Game Pass. However, it will likely be in the next couple of weeks.

